RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from Interstate 95 South to Interstate 64 West will be closed overnight starting Tuesday for road work.

VDOT said the ramp will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. from Tuesday, Sept. 19 until Thursday, Sept. 21 for milling and paving work, which is subject to change due to weather.

Drivers are asked to take the following detour:

From I-95 southbound: continue to the I-195 South ramp to Hamilton Street, proceed to I-195

North to I-64 West.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.

For the latest real-time traffic information, drivers can call 511 or visit 511virginia.org.