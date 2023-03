RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes are closed on Interstate 95 after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning.

The crash is located on I-95 south just after Bells Road. The south left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed as a result of the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 south Friday, March 3. (Photo: VDOT)

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area as the crash is cleared.