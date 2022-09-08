RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel to Richmond from Eastern Henrico or go from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 95 South are asked to plan ahead tonight.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, exit 190, which takes drivers from I-64 West to I-95 South in downtown Richmond, will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sept. 8 until 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 for ongoing bridge work.

Drivers looking to get from I-64 East to I-95 South should take exit 192 and take a left onto Mechanicsville Turnpike, followed by a right on Fairfield Way, a left on Oliver Hill Way, a right on East Broad Street and a right onto the exit to I-95 South. Drivers looking to go downtown can continue on East Broad Street instead of taking the exit to the interstate.

For real-time traffic information and highway camera, visit 511Virginia.org.