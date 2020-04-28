‘I don’t want to hurt you’: Suspect gives clerk note before robbing Richmond business, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a business on Forest Hill Avenue Friday.

Authorities responded to the business in the 4800 block of Forrest Hill Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. for a robbery. The clerk told police the suspect acted like he was going to buy two cigars but then slipped him a note that read, “All I want is the money, I don’t want to hurt you.’

The man then walked behind the counter and took cash from the register, police said. He then left the businesses.

At the time of the robbery the man was wearing a dark blue coat, white pants with black markings, dark shoes, and a black cloth around his face.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.