RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Pain at the pump’ is reaching new heights. AAA reports gas prices in Richmond have broken records that were set back in March.

Because of how high the gas prices are, some small business owners are rethinking how they do business completely.

AAA reports the war in Ukraine is pushing oil demand and prices up, causing prices at the pump to go up too.

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said the rise in prices will likely continue if oil stays above $105 per barrel.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Richmond as of this morning is $4.25. That’s up 18 cents from a week ago, up 28 cents from a month ago and breaks the record set in March.

The price in the Richmond-Petersburg area is still a few cents under the national average of $4.40.

The spiking prices are having an impact on some small businesses who are fueled by travel.

Kyle Hammond owns an auto mobile detailing company in Richmond. He said he’s rethinking how far he’ll travel and being forced to charge more for his services.

“I had to go up on some prices,” Hammond said. “I’m doing estimated mileage on gas and that’s how much I’m charging extra on each detail.”

Experts said as the war in Ukraine rolls on, so will high oil and gas prices, so they won’t be coming down for now.