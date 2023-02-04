RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”

Neighbors in the area say the culprit’s illusiveness has been frustrating. In the numerous reported sightings of the suspect, no one has been able to provide a clear description — despite the fact that his behavior remains the same.

“It makes me nervous to walk around by myself which I normally do at night,” said Marit Riley, a resident of the Museum District.

Riley — who lives near South Davis Avenue — says she is on edge again after hearing the news of the latest sighting of the “neighborhood creep.” She says there needs to be more communication about his whereabouts.

“It’s really creepy you know,” Riley said. “There hasn’t been any notices sent out by the apartment buildings around here or any of the local businesses.”

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after it was reported that a man had been trying to peer into windows. Upon their arrival, officers could not find the suspect when they arrived.

A couple of weeks ago, 8News spoke with another resident, Haleigh Fitzpatrick-Owen, who said she had encountered the man at least three times.

“He had stopped by my apartment building and appeared to be looking at my windows to see if they were locked or not,” she said. “It was very unsettling to see he had returned especially after I invested in so much security.”

Fitzpatrick-Owen described the suspect as six feet tall, of average build with a unique, wide-stance style of walking. The “duck walk,” as Fitzpatrick-Owen describes it, is a particularly disturbing quirk, according to Riley.

“Doing that is just the most awful creepiest feeling. Gives me the heebie-jeebies,” Riley said. “God I hope they catch him.”

At this point, no one has reported any physical interaction or injuries during encounters with the man. Residents are now saying they want to see him caught before that happens.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to report it immediately and take note of his appearance.