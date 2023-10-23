RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of Dylan Poonsammy is still searching for answers two years after he was shot and killed.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Dylan Poonsammy was killed in a shooting at 404 Rivertowne Apartments on Westover Hills Boulevard on the night of Oct. 24, 2021.

8News spoke with his mother, Sherry Poonsammy, who says two years after his death, the family still hasn’t received justice.

“That’s all I want is closure. I know somebody saw something and they don’t want to speak,” said Poonsammy.

In November 2021, Richmond Police arrested and charged a suspect with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the case. He has since been released without enough information to keep him in custody.

Despite offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Dylan’s murder, police say they are still looking for information leading to an arrest.

“Help me get justice,” said Poonsammy. “If it was your family, you would want the same. So, I would really appreciate if you guys could just contact us for the police. Let us know something.”

The mother of Dylan Poonsammy is still looking for answers two years after he was shot and killed in Richmond’s Southside. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

Today, Dylan’s family brought candles and flowers to the apartment complex where he was killed to honor his life and legacy. Sherry described her son as a giver and say he was always there in times of need.

Sherry believes someone out there knows something about her son’s death and asks them to help give their family closure by coming forward.

“Somebody had to be walking their dog. Somebody had to be outside, had to see something, she said. “You don’t have to be scared, just please come out and speak. If this was your child, I’m pretty sure you would want someone to do the same for you.”

Anyone with information in connection to this case is asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes at 804-646-6741.