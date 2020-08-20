‘I just want justice’: Victim of Shockoe Bottom gas station fight speaks out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jordan Johnson told 8News he is the man seen in multiple social media videos involved in a fight and getting shot at outside the Exxon in Shockoe Bottom nearly three weeks ago.

Prior to the altercation, Johnson said he was out riding motorcycles with friends and they stopped at the Exxon gas station. He claims the fight broke out after a person in another group hit one of his friends’ motorcycles.

According to Johnson, a person in the other group became angry and the fight began. He said the group left but made it clear they were going to come back.

To avoid cursing, Johnson paraphrased what they told him: “He said he’ll be back to murder us.”

SOCIAL MEDIA FOOTAGE OF FIGHT OUTSIDE EXXON IN SHOCKOE BOTTOM:

Johnson said most of his friends left but he stayed. In the video you can see then men fighting and a woman jumping in.

The video shows the woman hitting Johnson as a man trailed behind them aiming a gun at Johnson.

“I’ll go all night. I’ll go all night,” the armed man said in the video.

Eventually shots were fired at Johnson. “It traumatized me,” he told 8News Thursday. “There’s no justification for what they did to me. I was unarmed.”

Johnson said a few moments after shots were fired, they sped off and police arrived.

“For the whole week after that, every time I close my eyes, I heard the gunshots again and I couldn’t sleep,” he said.



Jordan Johnson showing his injuries from the fight outside of the Exxon in Shockoe Bottom.

Johnson took photos of his injuries that night. He said he’s still recovering from multiple concussions while hoping the Richmond Police Department can find the attackers. “I just want justice. I want to see them taken down legally,” he said.

Richmond Police are investigating the incident. On July 30, RPD told 8News that they responded to a shooting around 10:43 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Broad Street. When they arrived, they found that no one had been shot. However, two victims did tell RPD they were shot at after being involved in a physical altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.