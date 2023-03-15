RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department has expanded their new gunshot detection technology, ShotSpotter.

The system went live Wednesday on the university’s medical campus, as well as capitol square and some state-owned buildings nearby. The department installed the system around VCU’s Monroe Park Campus at the end of last year.

ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to pick up on the sound of gunshots and delivers a real-time report, which is reviewed by a team before it’s sent to the police department. Officers are then dispatched to the location to respond.

Jadyn Lalonde, a first year VCU student, said the system sounds promising.

“I think, if it can get rid of the buffer time for police to be able to get there quickly, then that would be a good thing,” Loland said.

VCU Police said ShotSpotter alerted them to gunfire on West Cary Street in early March. They found evidence at the scene which confirmed it was a shooting.

“I feel pretty safe at VCU,” Lolande said. “Certain areas on campus can be a little weird at night.”

Some people have pushed back on the sound surveillance system saying while crime is a problem, gun detection technology isn’t the solution to it.

Their concerns are about privacy and how effective this tool will be, adding the technology could strain police resources.

VCU Police said ShotSpotter costs about $150,000 dollars for a three-year contract.