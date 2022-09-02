RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman is crying foul play after she says someone stole her precious plants from her front doorstep.

8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise — her 6′ tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.

“I was just like ‘Oh!,'” said Flint, after she saw her plants were gone.

Cheyenne Flint was beyond bothered when her Ring doorbell video revealed a man walking casually with a dog onto her porch and snatching up a plant, then coming back minutes later and taking her 6′ Monstera plant.

“I was completely shocked. I was so mad,” she said.

Mad after these plants that started out as a hobby became her babies, as she refers to them, neighbors even took to calling her house the ‘plant porch’.

So, who did this and why? Flint believes it was a man who got into a dispute with her boyfriend about two months ago. Here’s another twist — Flint says the plants were returned hours later but did not look the same.

Flint’s message to the man who did this:

“Don’t steal plants, they’re live little beings. You probably don’t even know how to take care of them,” said Flint.

Police have not charged anyone in this alleged theft.