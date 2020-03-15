Breaking News
Gatherings of more than 100 people now banned as VDH reports 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist Church - Chesterfield Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Public Schools Huguenot Road Baptist Church Lunenburg County Public Schools Red Lane Baptist Science Museum of Virginia Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

“I worry about them being isolated”: Few Richmond churches remain open during coronavirus outbreak

Richmond

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Virginia under a state of emergency, some local churches have decided to close their doors and live stream Sunday service. Branch’s Baptist Church is one of the few churches in the Richmond area still holding an in-person service.

Reverend Dorryce Ann Rudd said the congregation averages at least 150 people on Sundays; with most churchgoers over the age of 60. Sunday morning the church had about 50 people present.

“I worry about them being isolated and not having anyone to check in on them,” Reverend Rudd said, about the congregation’s elderly patrons.

Mostly empty church pews at Branch’s Baptist

Church members that worship at Branch’s Baptist are making the effort to not touch doors with bare hands and are avoiding gestures like shaking hands or hugs. Reverend Rudd said that the elderly members need to remember to take extra steps to remain healthy.

“I think we forget we need to eat right and drink lots of liquids. For the elderly, that’s easy to forget,” Rudd said. “We are constantly reminding them.” 

On Sunday afternoon Governor Ralph Northam banned gatherings of more than 100 people as the Virginia Department of Health confirmed 45 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth.

Branch’s Baptist leaders are unsure if they will host Sunday services next week.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events