RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Graduate workers at VCU are protesting after they say pay for their work on campus has been unexpectedly delayed by over a month, leaving many with financial difficulties.

The allegations were published by VCU Workers, the local chapter of the United Campus Workers of Virginia (UCWVA), on March 1. Over a dozen graduate students, many of them pursuing their PhDs, said they have yet to receive pay that was expected to arrive in January.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mary Coughter is a 2nd-year PhD student who, like many graduate students at VCU, works as a research assistant at VCU. She said issues with pay have been endemic since she started her program at the school.

“Over the past four years there’s definitely been a whole lot of instability and inconsistency with when we’re getting our paychecks, even how much we’re supposed to expect,” she said.

Until this year, student workers like Coughter were paid on a bi-monthly schedule, but in the Fall semester, she said, the school switched to paying graduate workers a lump sum at the beginning of the semester.

As a result, Coughter and others assumed they would be paid the same way in the Spring. But now, she and other graduate workers say the lump sum for this semester, which graduate workers expected in January, still hasn’t arrived. Instead, the administration informed grad students at the beginning of the year that they would instead be paid out of the regular payroll — but that those payments wouldn’t start until March 16.

“When we first got this lump sum I was very judicious with setting aside how much I needed to make sure I didn’t overspend,” she said.

She even budgeted an extra month to sustain her comfortably through February — but that financial padding is running out.

“We’re now at crunch time,” she said. “Which I think it’s why this is all coming to a head right now.”

Ariel Johnson is a 1st-year PhD student, and she told 8News the delayed payment has seriously impacted her life.

“It does make it difficult to go get groceries,” she said. “I’ve been mostly getting my food from the food pantry, but this weekend I went to stock up on the things I really need and can’t get out of the food pantry, and my bill was over $100.”

When pay for the grad workers resumes on March 16, VCU has promised that it will come with a $1,500 “supplement due to inflation.”

But while the school said that information was “shared with the affected Life Sciences students during meetings in January,” Johnson and Coughter said they never attended any such meetings, but added that other students may have.

Johnson said she did receive an email in January informing grad workers of the two-month delay, but that that was little comfort to her, since she and other grad students had budgeted on the assumption that they would be paid in the same way they had been the previous semester — and weren’t informed of the delay until the time they expected to be paid.

Now, UCWVA is issuing a call for transparency from the VCU administration when making pay decisions, alongside a more extensive list of demands that includes a living wage and full health coverage.

“The expectation of being consistently paid is something all workers deserve,” said Harry Szabo, president of UCWVA and an adjunct at VCU. “Our goal is to make VCU a campus where workers know their rights are going to be respected.”