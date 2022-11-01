RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the police did their jobs during the investigation of two men accused of plotting a mass shooting on the Fourth of July — despite concessions from the U.S. Attorney’s Office that claim there was insufficient evidence of a plot.

“The police department did their job and that’s all you can ask for,” Stoney said. “They received a tip. They followed up on the tip. I’m not going to get into the evidence. We’re going to let the courts deal with that process. All I can tell you is Richmond police did their due diligence I believe.”

Stoney spoke with 8News on Tuesday, Nov. 1, a week after former Richmond Chief of Police, Gerald Smith, announced his resignation. Following the arrest of Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, Both Stoney and Smith were adamant that the Richmond Police Department had successfully stopped a mass shooting on July 4.

Federal prosecutors say they lack evidence to prove that Balcarcel-Bavagas “was planning to shoot people at a big event on the 4th of July or commit other acts of violence.” But Stoney said he is refusing to comment until the case is closed.

“I’m going to hold off on saying anything else until the process is done,” he said.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the police search that led to the discovery of multiple firearms was called into question by Alvarado-Dubon’s defense attorney. After reviewing all of the submitted documents, the judge will issue a decision on whether or not evidence will be suppressed on Nov. 28.