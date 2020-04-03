Imperial Plaza resident tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A resident at Imperial Plaza, an assisted living facility in Richmond, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an email sent to residents and family members.

Imperial Plaza did not provide any details about the individual who tested positive, but did confirm that they are not on the campus at this time.

“Please know that we have fully investigated and took immediate action when we were notified. From the information we received, we do not believe the individual utilized any of the Imperial Plaza amenities including dining, transportation, activities, or personalized living services,” the email said. “Please be reassured that we took steps to re-sanitize any areas we believe could have potentially been affected. We also are in communication with the Health Department and will continue to follow advice or directives they provide.”

