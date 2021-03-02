In wake of Adam Oakes’ death, VCU announces independent review of Greek life

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the Richmond Police Department continues working to determine if the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes was related to a Delta Chi activity, VCU is launching a broader investigation of Greek life on the campus.

A statement from the university says that VCU is fully supporting the police investigation and collectively mourning the death of Oakes.

Now the university says they are dedicated to making sure an incident like this never happens again. VCU President Michael Rao has called for an “independent comprehensive review of Greek life at the university.”

The review will determine how Greek organizations can better meet university expectations. VCU says fraternities and sororities are expected to promote fellowship, leadership and service through sound ethical and moral judgement.

The university will also work to determine how to hold these groups accountable when expectations are not met.

At this time, VCU has not stated who will be conducting the review.

VCU’s chapter of the Delta Chi fraternity has been suspended following cease-and-desist orders from the fraternity’s national office and VCU.

In the statement, Senior Vice Provost Charles Klink writes, “VCU is dedicated to acting now, and will be ready to do more pending outcomes of the police investigation. The university continues to work with Adam’s family and will always keep Adam, his family and friends in our hearts.”