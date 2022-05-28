RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound resulted in delays for Richmond drivers on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported to Richmond Emergency Services shortly after 12 p.m. and occurred near the Belvidere Street on-ramp.

The north right lane and right shoulder were closed as a result.

A traffic backup was visible on traffic cameras stretching as far as the East 4th Street on-ramp across the river. VDOT approximated the backup to be 1.5 miles long.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared and traffic has started to decongest as of 1:15 p.m.

VDOT traffic camera at mile marker 75.5

VDOT traffic camera at mile marker 74

VDOT traffic camera at mile marker 75.5

VDOT traffic camera at mile marker 74

VDOT traffic camera at mile marker 73.6

VDOT traffic camera at mile marker 73.4

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.