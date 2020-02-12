Injuries unknown after rollover crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash in the area of Midlothian Turnpike and German School Road in Richmond.
Richmond Police and Richmond Ambulance are on scene. Driver should seek alternate routes.
No word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
