Injuries unknown after Thanksgiving night multivehicle crash in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond emergency crews have responded to a multivehicle crash in the city’s northside Thanksgiving night.

A multivehicle crash occurred in the area of Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond on Thanksgiving night. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

The apparent crash occurred in the area of Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

An 8News crew member on scene says multiple cars, believed to be five, were involved.

Witnesses involved in the incident say a driver of an SUV ran a red light and struck a pedestrian. The driver continued, striking additional vehicles in the process.

8News has reached out to Richmond police for additional information and confirmation of injuries.

This is a developing story.