Injuries unknown after Thanksgiving night multivehicle crash in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond emergency crews have responded to a multivehicle crash in the city’s northside Thanksgiving night.
The apparent crash occurred in the area of Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard just before 8 p.m.
An 8News crew member on scene says multiple cars, believed to be five, were involved.
Witnesses involved in the incident say a driver of an SUV ran a red light and struck a pedestrian. The driver continued, striking additional vehicles in the process.
8News has reached out to Richmond police for additional information and confirmation of injuries.
8News photojournalist Jacob Sexton contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
