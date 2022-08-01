RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center has reportedly been charged after allegedly assaulting a female sheriff’s deputy.

According to a release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, inmate Sakeem Jamar Bell has reportedly been charged with malicious bodily injury to law-enforcement officers and has been arraigned without bond.

The announcement comes after sources and an internal report obtained by 8News showed a female sheriff’s deputy was allegedly assaulted by Bell inside the Richmond City Justice Center on July 7.

One day after the alleged assault, 8News contacted Sheriff Antionette Irving — and a major who has previously handled information requests — for further details into the incident. However, neither official responded to several requests for comment.

One week after the incident, Bell’s own attorney told 8News that he knew nothing about the alleged incident. But not long after, the same attorney said Bell was sent to Central State Hospital, a mental institution in Dinwiddie.

Following 8News’ reporting, Councilwoman Reva Trammell said she wanted more transparency from Sheriff Antionette Irving on the incident.

“I think if she’s got nothing to hide and if she wants some help or needs some help, she would show up and tell us exactly what is going on,” Trammel added.

8News legal analyst Russ Stone shared two possibilities that may provide an answer, but without confirmed details, one can only speculate.

“It very well could be that the police, or the sheriff’s office, is simply holding off until they make sure they are dealing with a person that is competent and therefore, able to go through the court proceeding,” Stone said.

Despite this, Stone said there was “no real reason why” the sheriff’s office couldn’t share some details of the assault, but he speculated Bell’s ongoing sentence at the jail may be why specifics of the case are not being shared.

“It may be that the government just feels they have some additional time, ‘there’s no reason to rush anything because he is not going anywhere for the time being. We can place our charges at a later date.’ That’s possible, but again, it is speculation,” Stone said.