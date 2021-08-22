Input still being sought on how Richmond should spend casino payment money

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s still time to fill out the survey on how the city of Richmond should spend the $25 million casino payment if the ONE Casino+Resort is built.

They want to know how much money should go towards projects like city and community buildings, park development and transportation. That survey is open until Sept. 6.

There’s also an in-person meeting this week to discuss the casino. That’s happening on Aug. 25 at the Hickory Hill Community Center (3000 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23234).

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.