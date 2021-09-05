Interest survey for RPS Extended Day Programming now open for parents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has reopened the parent interest survey for the district’s free Extended Day Programming.

Any new submissions will be added to the waitlist. The program includes academic support, enrichment and transportation.

The programming is offered Monday through Friday after school until 5 or 5:30 p.m., and RPS says it’s available every day for all students and is strongly encouraged for students who require more support in literacy and/or mathematics.

To complete the survey, head over to the Richmond Public Schools website.