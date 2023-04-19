RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Acting Richmond police chief Rick Edwards shared the names of two officers involved in a deadly shooting in the city’s Northside on March 31.

During a crime briefing on Wednesday, April 19, Edwards said Keegan Mills and Jacob Torres were the two officers involved in the March shooting. Both men were assigned to the fourth precinct.

Edwards also stated that Mills and Torres remain on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. They were placed on leave immediately following the shooting.

On the morning of Friday, March 31, Richmond police responded to a reported shooting on Evergreen Avenue in the McGuire area. There, they found 55-year-old Peace Talbert unresponsive with a gunshot wound in her home. Police said she later died in the hospital.

Police began looking for the suspect, Peace’s husband, 63-year-old James Talbert. About a half hour after the initial shooting response, police said officers found Talbert’s pickup truck in a parking lot on the 4200 block of North Avenue in the city’s Northside.

Video from scene provided by Richmond Police

Surveillance and body camera footage of the shooting shows Talbert firing his gun twice when officers pulled into the parking lot and exited their vehicles. At one point, an officer fired three rounds and at least one hit Talbert, who then collapsed.

Talbert was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Richmond police have yet to give a clear answer on why the officers chose to fire their weapons at Talbert that day.