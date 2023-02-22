RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police concluded three officers who faced excessive force complaints violated department policy when pepper spraying people in their faces during protests in 2020, but ultimately “exonerated” them, an internal affairs report shows.

The department conducted an internal affairs investigation into excessive force allegations leveled against three officers stemming from incidents during protests in the city on May 31, 2020.

Protests spread across the country that summer following the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, including in Richmond where people marched in the city’s streets, protesters clashed with police and a curfew was implemented.

The internal affairs report, approved by then-Chief Gerald Smith and made public through a federal court case, “exonerated” the officers of the excessive force claims but “noted” other policy violations they committed, including improperly using pepper spray.

The document shows that Richmond police policy states that O.C. fogger, a type of chemical irritant, “should not be directed at a person’s face” and should be directed at the lower part of a person’s body or over the head of a crowd, with exceptions for “extreme circumstances.”

Richmond police’s internal affairs determined that the officers should not have sprayed fogger in the faces of protesters and others in the city at the time, including a reporter, after they could not justify they were dealing with an “extreme circumstance.”

“Their imperfect actions are not completely absolved by the stressful situation they faced for other officers in the same or similar situation did not respond in the same manner,” the report states. “One compelling point in favor of exoneration is the fact that the officers were not trained consistently.”

One of the officers, Nicholas Caesar, was heard on body-camera video repeatedly saying that “everybody gets some” when he was running through an intersection using his fogger, the report states.

Two officers under investigation told internal affairs they didn’t undergo training on using O.C. foggers, including Caesar who said “the foggers were being handed out like ‘Pez candy.'” But the report contradicted those claims, stating that academy records show they were trained.

According to the internal affairs document, many other officers didn’t remember receiving training with O.C. fogger during annual use of force training.

But the report acknowledged officers were not trained consistently, including two of the officers under investigation who “had not received any refresher training and their prior certifications would have expired in 2019.”

One of the officers under investigation, Seth Layton, did not make a statement to Richmond police’s internal affairs after facing accusations that he pepper-sprayed a woman in the face in 2020.

Layton resigned from the department and joined Virginia State Police. In January 2021, Layton and another state trooper shot and killed a Black 18-year-old named Xzavier Hill after a car chase in Goochland County.

The troopers said Hill pointed a gun at them after the chase ended on Interstate-64, a claim Hill’s family has disputed in court filings. A grand jury declined to indict the troopers, clearing them of criminal wrongdoing.

Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney’s office reviewed the case, according to the internal affairs investigative report, presenting indictments for simple assault for Caesar and Layton. A grand jury declined to charge them, the document said.

The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

