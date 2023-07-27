RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect delays around two Richmond roadways as traffic controls in the area are updated.

The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works will have workers at the intersection of Ladies Mile Road and North Avenue, near the First United Presbyterian Church. The city will be updating the intersection to all-way stop controls.

The current traffic signal poles in the area will be temporarily changed to “all-red” on Monday, July 31. New stop signs will be added to all four sides of the intersection at the same time.

Beginning the week of Aug. 7 — weather permitting — work on removing the traffic poles entirely will begin. Once this is complete, the new all-way stop signals will be installed.

The department asks that drivers be cautious and aware of workers as they pass through the work zone.