RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The intersection of Richmond Highway and Terminal Avenue in Richmond’s Southside will close daily for two weeks in October.

The City of Richmond has announced that the intersection will close each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 9 and ending Friday, Oct. 20.

The curb lane, sidewalk and median lane will be closed each day to install pedestrian signal equipment and repair the concrete sidewalk, according to the Department of Public Works.