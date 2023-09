RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The intersection of Hull Street and Broad Rock Road in Richmond’s Southside will be closed during the daytime next week for construction.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said the project will occur from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 to Thursday, Oct. 5, closing the southwest corner of the intersection and curb/travel lane.

The closure will allow for the installation of the foundation for a new traffic signal pole.