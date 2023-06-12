RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Environmentalists are warning about Richmond’s crape myrtle trees being attacked by a non-native invasive species called bark scale.

The tree-damaging bugs have resurfaced and are threatening the city’s greenery.

The pests look like white or grayish cotton specks, and they feed on the crape myrtle trees’ sap which eventually weakens them.

The bark scales can lead to a tree’s stunted growth, branch dieback, and death if left untreated.

“What’s distressing is the flowers would get smaller, and the flower clusters will get smaller. And the plant would just get weaker and weaker, and eventually, something else would come in and finish it off,” Peggy Singlemann, the creator of RVA Gardners, said.

In Richmond, the insects’ hatch period happens in April and May. They typically have a second hatch period later in the summer, Singlemann said.

The bark scale originated in Asia and made its way to Texas before spreading rapidly in Virginia.

Richmond Tree Stewards, a volunteer group, said crape myrtle trees make up about 7% of the city’s tree canopy. Singlemann said people should take action before the estimated 3,330 crape myrtle trees in the city get weaker.

“This is a lot of crape myrtles, and plus they’re beautifying our community,” she said. “They’re beautifying our landscape, and they’re adding to the value of our homes because they are such beautiful plants.”

To treat an infected crape myrtle tree, scrub the bark scale off with soapy water, Singlemann said. You can also spray the tree with oil or use a systemic product.