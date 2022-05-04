RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) has officially ended its investigation into the tragic accident involving two police officers, and two teenagers who died as a result.

Jeremiah Ruffin and Tracey Williams both died as a result of the early April crash.

The police department said the full investigation was turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney for review and next steps on Wednesday, May 4.

“While we do not know how the Commonwealth will proceed at this time, we believe they will go where the investigation leads as well,” the department said in the release.

RPD said that both families were made aware that the investigation is now in the hands of the Commonwealth.

Previously:

In early April, Richmond Police Department officers were responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, between Southwood Parkway and Treehaven Drive. A Buick sedan and the RPD unit somehow collided at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood Road, ultimately claiming the lives of two teenagers.

Authorities announced on April 8 that Tracey Williams, 19, died at the hospital following the crash. Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and in critical condition. Ruffin died two weeks later.