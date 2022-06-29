Buses at the Richmond school bus garage on Chamberlayne Parkway destroyed by a massive fire. Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — After the sole school bus maintenance facility for Richmond Public Schools was gutted by intense flames, the circumstances surrounding the Monday morning blaze are undetermined.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke, and then flames billowing from several bay doors of the garage at 1903 Chamberlayne Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m.

While crews have not shared the cause of the fire, 8News is working to learn if the facility had an active fire alarm system.

Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district has leased space at the facility for nearly 20 years but did not mention if the building was outfitted with a fire alarm.

Property records show the building is owned by TRP Chamberlayne LLC, which state records show is registered to Thalhimer Commercial Real Estate.

8News asked the building’s registered agent if the building had a fire alarm and awaits a response.

Buses at the Richmond school bus garage on Chamberlayne Parkway destroyed by a massive fire. Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News

Buses at the Richmond school bus garage on Chamberlayne Parkway destroyed by a massive fire. Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News

While RPS does not own the bus garage, the circumstances of a large blaze involving school property raises questions about alarm systems after the devastating Fox Elementary School fire in February.

8News learned Richmond’s 804 area code was reportedly not added to the school’s fire alarm system, which would have triggered an emergency alert to 911.

RPS told 8News in late February there were ten fire alarm panels in schools that were not working properly.