A man was stabbed in the intersection of E. 12 and Hull Streets Monday morning. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was stabbed to death in what appears to be a domestic incident Monday morning, Richmond Police told 8News.

Tracy Walker, RPD public affairs director, said the call for a reported stabbing came in around 6 a.m. Officers responded to the intersection of E. 12th and Hull streets for the incident.

At the scene, they found an adult male with stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward as they continue investigating.