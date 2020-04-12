RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A victim is left with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond Saturday evening.
Police responded to the 200 block of W. Coutts Street with reports of a person shot at approximately 6:36 p.m Saturday.
Once on scene, officers found a victim who had been shot at lease one time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Bags, baskets and bunnies: Cost Plus World Market donates entire Easter supply to UMFS
- Investigation underway after person found shot in Richmond
- Rural health care clinics face challenges during outbreak
- StormTracker 8: Clouds increase tonight
- ‘Nourish Henrico’: An initiative feeding frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic