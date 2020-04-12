Investigation underway after person found shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A victim is left with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 200 block of W. Coutts Street with reports of a person shot at approximately 6:36 p.m Saturday.

Once on scene, officers found a victim who had been shot at lease one time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

