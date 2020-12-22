Investigation underway after teen shot in southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A boy in his late teens was shot Tuesday afternoon, Richmond police said.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Delano Street for the report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a boy in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

RPD said the teen was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.