RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend is the annual Monument Avenue 10K road race, and the weather is looking to be perfect for running Saturday morning.

It will be mild, with temperatures in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies as the race organizers and volunteers make their way to the course around 6 a.m.

By the time the elite runners start around 8:30 a.m., temperatures are expected to rise just a bit, to the middle 60s. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s by noon, but by that time, the race will officially be over.

Throughout the race, the skies are expected to stay dry with partly sunny skies. However, later in the afternoon and evening, a cold front is expected to cross through, bringing the chance of some thunderstorms.