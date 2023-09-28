RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As early voting continues, a hot-button topic about a proposed casino continues to be a controversial plan for voters.

Earlier this week, supporters announced plans for a union agreement to work with construction workers. Today, we’re learning similar plans are in the works for hospitality and entertainment jobs. 8News spoke with Sam Epps, director of Unite Hire, about the potential job opportunities.

“This project brings economic activity to a needed area and where folks can have an opportunity to have good union jobs, career paying jobs,” said Epps.

However, these opportunities depend on whether Richmonders decide to vote yes or no on the $562 million project. While some say the project promises growth and economic opportunities for Richmond’s Southside, others like Richmond resident Allan-Charles Chipman would like to see guaranteed change, not promises.

“Casinos have been proven that where they go, they typically worsen economic inequality and not improve it. I’d be hard-pressed to find a casino that was some type of tool of economic empowerment for people other than the owners of the casino,” said Chipman.

Chipman continued to say, “If we make South Side a grand priority in their everyday operations and opportunities in Richmond, we certainly won’t need a casino.”

Epps says 1,300 hospitality and entertainment workers will receive an average of $55 thousand a year. While the union cannot provide what set wages will be at this moment, Epps says their standard hourly wages are set at $24 an hour for some jobs at MGM Casino in Maryland.

“We’re going to fight for the best possible contract. And we don’t know what the outcome of the negotiation is. And I’ll say this again, and you probably hear the employer say we can’t bargain at this point,” said Epps.