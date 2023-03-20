RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The market is out of reach for first-time home buyers in almost every large city across the country. But how does Richmond fare against its neighbors?

A report released this month by the personal finance site, NerdWallet, claims that first-time home buyers should look to purchase homes that cost no more than three times their income.

The median income for Richmonders aged 25 to 44 — the typical age range for first-time home buyers — is $78,909, according to NerdWallet. The average listing cost for homes in the fourth quarter of 2022 is $376,871.

According to the “three times” rule, there is an estimated $140,144 difference in the median cost of housing compared to what it should be — or, a $46,715 deficit in median income for people aged 25 to 44 in Richmond.

*For people aged 25-44 as of December 2022. (Data courtesy of NerdWallet)

Nearby cities like Virginia Beach and Washington, D.C. have a similar deficit. Virginia Beach currently has a median income of $72,481 but would require an income of $119,554 to comfortably afford the median listing price of $358,661. Washington currently has a median income of $112,032 but would require $187,769 to afford the average listing price of $563,308.

Over the last three years, the number of active listings in Richmond has also decreased substantially. In the fourth quarter of 2019 there were 3,894 active listings, by the fourth quarter of 2022 there were only 1,973 — a 97% decrease.

(Data courtesy of NerdWallet)

In Virginia Beach, the number of active listings has decreased 130% over the past three years — 8,142 to 3,540. In Washington, there has been a decrease of 36% — 13,393 to 9,839.

There are currently only two cities in the U.S. that are affordable for first-time home buyers, according to the NerdWallet report. Pittsburgh and Cleveland had listing prices in the fourth quarter of 2022 that were under three times the median income for residents aged 25-44.