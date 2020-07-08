‘Is this for real?’: Husband gifts Richmond wife $500K scratch-off ticket

Batsheva Harari says her husband was calm when he handed her an already-scratched-off Mega Money ticket. Upon further examination, Harari says that when she realized it was a winner.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For richer or poorer!

A Richmond woman is shaking her head in disbelief after winning $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket — from her husband.

Batsheva Harari says her husband was calm when he handed her an already-scratched-off Mega Money ticket. Upon further examination, Harari says that when she realized it was a winner.

“Is this for real?” she said. “Are you kidding me?”

Harari’s husband bought the ticket at Kroger Fuel Center, located in the 7000 block of Time Prince Way in Richmond.

As for the winnings, Harari says she and her husband have no immediate plans on how they’ll spend it.

