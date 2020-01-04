‘It feels like I lost a family member’: Byrd Theatre’s GM fired after 21 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Todd Schall-Vess, the Byrd Theatre’s general manager for the last 21 years, told 8News Friday that he is considering legal action after being fired during a Byrd Theatre Foundation board meeting on Nov. 20.

Schall-Vess claims he was let go without any reason or warning and believes his firing could have been dealt with differently.

“The situation should have been handled better, I deserved better than the abrupt dismissal of my job,” he said. “There should’ve been a process, there should have been an agreement, you know some sort of respect.”

Schall-Vess said others working at the theatre have left in response to his firing.

“It’s not as simple as finding a new job because it doesn’t feel like losing a job, it feels like I lost a family member. It’s not about ‘oh gee what can I do next,'” he told 8News. “It’s very heartwarming the amount of support since this has become public.”

The Byrd Theatre Foundation told 8News they can’t comment on personnel matters.

“They’ve taken the position that they don’t owe me anything. And that I didn’t have any sort of contract, which actually is not the case,” Schall-Vess said. “It’s probably not the case so ultimately, even if it means going to court, we’ll make a settlement.”

LATEST HEADLINES: