RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Perch, a popular Pacific-inspired restaurant and dining location, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, May 28.

Ledesma announced the restaurant’s closure in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

“While the decision to close the doors on a dream was gut-wrenching, there were too many variables outside of my control over the past two years and it wasn’t worth it to continue,” Ledesma said in his post. “Perch was the most beautiful and well-executed restaurant. I am so proud of what we accomplished and the memories we made. I don’t have the words to express my gratitude to the staff and guests who stood by us while we worked tirelessly to keep the dream alive.”



(Photos courtesy of Perch Richmond)

Ledesma spoke with 8News Tuesday afternoon. “It was a business,” he said. “But it had a lot of heart to it.”

Ledesma first came to Richmond in 2012. He worked in a number of kitchens before opening Perch, his first restaurant, in 2018.

“When [Perch] first opened, I wanted it to be laid back fine dining,” Ledesma said. “Walk in with flip flops and enjoy good food.”

Ledesma said the last two years of the restaurant had been difficult. “It’s a big undertaking,” he said. “Labor costs, food costs, everything went up with inflation.”

Ledesma said that while he has some new projects in the works, he will be focusing on private cooking for the time being.

“I really enjoy cooking and I want to get back to the roots of why we do what we do,” Ledesma said. “I’m not going anywhere. I just need some time to recalibrate.”

Perch is one of many restaurants and eateries that have been closing around Richmond this year. Secco Wine Bar closed in April and Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen closed just last week.

“We all want [Richmond] to be a foodie town,” Ledesma said. “Support your local restaurants.”