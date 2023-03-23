Along with many other streets in the Carver neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers of Richmond — it has finally happened. Goshen Street has been repaved.

The infamous, yet somewhat endearingly brutal, cobblestone road became widely known across the city as one of the roughest roads to drive your car, or even walk, down.

Stories of tripping while completely sober leaving Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of Goshen Street and Broad Street on the way home from class were just small grains of sand on the beach of memories the road had to offer Carver neighbors and VCU students living off-campus.

Even Indianapolis Colts football tight end and former VCU Basketball star Mo Alie-Cox stated in a tweet, “Nothing worse than Goshen 🤣.”

The effort to repave by the City of Richmond Department of Public Works was announced in mid-February and included the following roads to be completed by March 24:

West Leigh Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

Catherine Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

West Clay Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

West Marshall Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

Kinney Street between West Marshall Street and West Leigh Street

Norton Street between West Marshall Street and West Leigh Street

North Harrison Street between Broad Street and West Leigh Street

Hancock Street between Broad Street and West Leigh Street

Goshen Street between Broad Street and West Leigh Street

What did it look like driving down Goshen Street before it was paved?

Colin Hess, a Richmond resident, said “I commend the City of Richmond for investing in their infrastructure on a long-neglected stretch of pavement but we will pour one out for the vehicles lost over the years to the VCU pothole monster.”

Colin Hess’ brother and former Catherine Street resident, Brandon Hess, said “I will miss the reenactment of being in a horse-drawn carriage” when driving down Goshen Street.

One Twitter user stated in a response to 8News Digital Executive Producer Tyler Thrasher, “[I] had an Uber driver get upset with me for needing to go down Goshen and they asked if they could drop me on the corner instead. I couldn’t even be mad.”

Goshen Street has been paved. This view includes the entrance on Broad Street near Dunkin’. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/Tyler Thrasher/8News)

“Thankful that Goshen is finally safe for residents to drive on,” Andre Mollineau said. “Better late than never, but my car’s axel would have appreciated this years ago.”

Many former Goshen Street frequenters will remember hitting their heads on the roofs of their vehicles as they drive down the now-smooth road, but no amount of asphalt can seal away the memories of the love-hate relationship that once was.