‘It just doesn’t make sense’: VCU students upset about tuition and fees not being refunded

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– With VCU moving to online classes for the spring semester, many students are upset that the college isn’t refunding any tuition or mandatory fees.

VCU says it will be issuing refunds/credits for housing and dining but will be keeping the fees paid for services such as libraries, technology, activities, the health center, etc.

“Although VCU has moved to remote instruction for the Spring 2020 semester, we continue to provide essential services that promote, facilitate and support student learning in a remote environment,” the school said in a statement.

Students spoke out to 8News saying it doesn’t make sense for them to pay fees for things like the gym if they aren’t able to use the facilities.

“The university is withholding money from us that they don’t really need anymore,” Raelyn Davis, a VCU junior and member of student government told 8News. “Students don’t feel like they’re getting their holistic VCU experience because it’s all online.”

VCU isn’t the only school that won’t reimburse tuition and mandatory fees. Longwood University is keeping tuition but will give some money back for housing and dining. The University of Richmond is giving some money back for housing and credit for meal plans.

VCU, just like other Virginia schools, is also offering refunds for housing and dining, and the school will release how to get that money by April 9.

“Our students, faculty, and staff have been forced to cope with a variety of changes in response to COVID-19,” the school said. “We understand the frustration and our doing our best to continue to offer a quality education under challenging circumstances.”

You can learn more about VCU’s COVID-19 response here.