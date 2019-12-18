1  of  2
Breaking News
Herman Boone, former T.C. Williams coach who inspired film ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies Virginia man convicted of raping child, producing child porn given 5 life sentences
Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

‘It leaves this void’: Mother continues mourning daughter killed by drunk driver in Richmond

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of Melissa Haislip, a 23-year-old woman killed in 2014 after a drunk driver slammed into her car in Rocketts Landing, spoke with 8News on Wednesday about her daughter’s legacy and her push to stop drunk driving.

“You do not heal from something like this,” Vanessa Haislip, Melissa’s mother, told 8News in 2016.

The driver who crashed into M. Haislip was traveling 85 mph in a 35 mph speed zone and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. Authorities said there were also drugs in his system.

Stay with 8News for the full report at 5:30 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events