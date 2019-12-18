‘It leaves this void’: Mother continues mourning daughter killed by drunk driver in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of Melissa Haislip, a 23-year-old woman killed in 2014 after a drunk driver slammed into her car in Rocketts Landing, spoke with 8News on Wednesday about her daughter’s legacy and her push to stop drunk driving.

“You do not heal from something like this,” Vanessa Haislip, Melissa’s mother, told 8News in 2016.

The driver who crashed into M. Haislip was traveling 85 mph in a 35 mph speed zone and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. Authorities said there were also drugs in his system.

