‘It really hurts sales’: Carytown shop burglarized twice in two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police need help finding the thieves who burglarized a mom and pop shop in Carytown.

Police say about $15,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Walkabout Outfitters on Cary Street over the span of two weeks. 8News obtained surveillance footage that shows two suspects taking different items from the store.

Daniel Rogers, store manager of Walkabout Outfitters, said the incidents have left him feeling unsafe.

Daniel Rogers

“I’m definitely more concerned when I walk in the morning that somebody might be standing inside my shop,” he said.

The video surveillance revealed the men took jackets that cost about $450 each, North Face sleeping bags, Patagonia duffle bags, and Suncloud sunglasses.

“Especially this time of year, it’s our biggest month of the year so it really hurts sales, it’s a lot of products that are incredibly popular for us and we’re going to miss a lot of sales because we don’t have that inventory anymore,” Rogers said.

The first break-in was through the backdoor around 1:45 .m. on Dec. 2. The most recent break-in occurred Sunday, through the backdoor as well, around 4:15 a.m.

Rogers told 8News the safety concerns in the neighborhood are growing.

“They’ve got their kids and families sleeping right next door to something going on like this,” Rogers said. “You know, what’s to say that couldn’t happen to their own home while they’re there. So it’s definitely nerve-wracking for sure for all of us right now.”

Richmond Police believe both burglaries are related. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.