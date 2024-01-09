RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a historic church in Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood, leaving a church community in mourning.

Fire crews were called to the 7th Street Memorial Baptist Church along Meadowbridge Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 6.

Upon arrival, crews were met with fire billowing from the church’s roof. Investigators on scene told 8News that firefighters could not enter the building due to the intensity of the fire.

“It was immense grief immediately, just seeing all of the activity,” said Pastor Micah Jackson. “The water being doused on the building… memories… time that had gone by, just all memories were flooding my soul. It was immense grief as if we had had a loved one die. It was hard and very difficult to see.”

Jackson said the church has served the Richmond community for more than four decades, adding that they had just begun renovations.

(Photo: Micah Jackson)

“We were renovating the building, so part of the grief comes because it took us some years,” Jackson said.

Jackson added that builders had recently completed the roof, which was to be inspected the week that the fire destroyed the building.

“We were going to celebrate the roof, so a part of that grief was remembering the great investment — hundreds of thousand dollars to get the roof replaced, and here we are watching the roof… no longer there,” Jackson said.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials with Richmond Fire and Emergency Services are still investigating the cause, but it’s unclear how long that process will take.

In the meantime, the church is focused on rebuilding and sticking together.

“We’re continuing to worship and care for one another, but also keeping our mind on our hope and our future,” Jackson said. “Our community has been phenomenal – I want to thank all of the firefighters and first responders – so many people came up to us and embraced us and encouraged us.”