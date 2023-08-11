RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The popular Italian restaurant, Sprezza, has announced a departure from its Shockoe Slip location to a new home in the Fan neighborhood of Richmond.

According to a post made on the restaurant’s official Instagram, the restaurant’s management and staff made the decision to move as their one-year lease at 111 Virginia Street was coming to an end.

“We have cherished our time in shockoe slip so much. Thank you endlessly to everyone who showed up and loved us so fiercely,” the post reads. “The Fan was where I first lived when I moved to Richmond [and] I instantly fell in love. It was where I felt most home, so this feels right.”

A timeline of when the new location will be ready has not yet been announced. However, the staff will be hosting some popups as preparations are made for the transition.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us but hope to be open and making memories with you all again soon,” the Instagram post said. “We greatly appreciate your support during this transitional period!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to another Instagram post, Sprezza will be moving to 203 North Lombardy Street, next to the Lombardy Market.

For updates on the restaurant’s progress, visit Sprezza’s website and follow on social media.