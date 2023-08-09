RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in one Richmond neighborhood are concerned for their safety after nearly 20 reports of nearby home break-ins.

Richmond Police tells 8News they need help from the community identifying who is responsible for trying to break in to 18 homes in the Bellemeade and Oak Grove neighborhoods.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage wearing a hoodie, a shoulder bag and a mask while walking up to the front and sides of homes trying to get in. In one instance, the suspect broke into a home and stole car keys and a car.

Police said that in many of these incidents, windows and doors were unlocked.

Suspect in alleged break-ins and car thefts (Photo: Richmond Police Department) Suspect in alleged break-ins and car thefts (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Neighborhood resident Charles Snellings says it is concerning knowing that someone is invading the privacy of multiple families.

“It becomes, like, infuriating for people to be, like, we can’t even exist like in our own homes, behind our fences,” said Snellings.

Richmond Police ask residents to heed these home security tips:

Check the security of your windows and doors. Make sure they are locked.

Check perimeter fences and gates and lock them.

Know your neighbors; stay informed about irregular activity.

Keep your home’s exterior well-lit and consider motion detectors.

Keep valuables out of plain sight.

As the investigation continues, residents are left wondering why these break-ins keep happening.

“Is this just somebody seeking opportunity? Is this part of something larger that’s happening in the neighborhood?” said Snellings

Detectives ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call or text 911.

Anyone with images from surveillance cameras of who they believe is the suspect or anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672, or text the footage to 804-510-4188.