RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Diamond Inn & Suites in Richmond’s Diamond District Saturday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Police Department (RPD), officers were responding to a “suspicious situation” at the motel at approximately 12:233 p.m., when they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not specify in which room the shooting took place, but officers could be seen entering a room on the second floor and knocking on doors on the first floor.

The shooting happened across the street from PopUp RVA, which was taking place in the parking lot of the Diamond.

City records show that RPD has been called to the motel for multiple incidents, including overdoses and a death investigation, since the start of 2022.

City of Richmond records show police calls to the 1600 block of Robin Hood Road, where the motel is located.

Peter Feddo, who has lived in the city for 16 years and currently resides in nearby Ginter Park, said he is concerned that this incident is part of a greater pattern of crime in the Diamond District over the course of the last year and a half.

“We’ve got to do better. We got to be better stewards of our city, and, unfortunately, right now, it doesn’t feel like that and, you know, I’m more inclined to take a car to drive every place because it just feels safer,” Feddo said. “People live here now, and people are suffering now, and people are getting shot now, and people are getting stabbed now, and people are afraid to go over there.”

Police have not stated whether they have a suspect in custody at this time and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.