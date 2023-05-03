RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to Richmond Animal Care and Control, eight dogs that were dead or “actively” dying were found across the city in random locations over the past week.

One of the dogs was found downtown, one was in the Barton Heights neighborhood in Richmond’s northside, one was north of Union Hill and the rest were found in neighborhoods along Route 1 in Richmond’s southside, according to RACC.

All the dogs have now died and it is still unclear what the cause of death was for each animal.

According to a post on RACC’s Facebook page at 6:31 a.m. on Monday, May 1, RACC officers found dead or actively dying dogs at eight locations across Richmond in the last week. (Photo: RACC)

Jillian Buda, who lives in Barton Hills, says she hasn’t lived in the city for long but is stunned that something like this happened in such a pet-friendly part of the city.

“It’s upsetting. It’s sad and depressing,” Buda said. “I’m an animal lover so that, you know, that’s you never want to hear stuff like that.”

She also says she hopes the person or people responsible for this are held accountable.

“I hope that they get help for that,” Buda said. “And I hope that the city is able to put a stop to that and no more animals get hurt.”

Mike Love also lives in the Barton Heights neighborhood. His dog, Ladybug, means the world to him and he couldn’t believe that someone would do that to an animal.

“I’m completely devastated,” Love said. “It’s hard for me to believe (…) Because there’s no reason for anybody to take out your anger on animals.”

As dog owners, both Love and Buda say that they hope the community can get some answers about what happened to these dogs and something can be done to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.

“Well, that’s very unusual for that amount of the same species to pass in a short time,” Love said. “I don’t know what the radius is, but that’s not right.”

“I really hope that they get help. I don’t know why people do things,” Buda added. “I think that it’s definitely hard to have compassion for people like that.”

Anyone with information about these dogs or how they died is asked to call Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804- 646-5573.