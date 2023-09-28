RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot while preparing to step onto a Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) bus in Richmond’s Southside Thursday morning.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Cowardin Avenue and Hull Street for a report of a person shot around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. When they got there, the officers found a man on the pavement at the rear door of a GRTC bus.

The man, who had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined the man was getting ready to step onto the bus when he was shot.

Harolette DePriest told 8News she witnessed the aftermath of the crime while she was waiting to board the same bus.

“I actually saw his body lying there in the street and it was very heartbreaking and distraught for my whole day because I just kept seeing that image,” she said. “A senseless killing. “Don’t really know what happened before, but just to see a brother laying there in the street it’s heartbreaking.”

DePriest said she rides the bus every day and hasn’t encountered an incident like this so close to home. Although the neighborhood is pretty quiet, she’s planning to be more aware when traveling.

“When I have to catch it early in the morning or late at night, I’m going to be very cautious and careful,” she said.

In a release posted at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, GRTC acknowledged an “incident of gun violence” that took place “next to a GRTC bus.” In the release, GRTC says the shooting happened “at the same time as a southbound 3A bus was serving bus stop 794” and that “no GRTC passengers or employees were harmed by or involved in the incident” though the bus was taken out of service.

“We would like to express our deep condolences to the family of the victim and our dismay that such an incident occurred at all,” said GRTC in the release.

Around 12:45 p.m., Richmond Police announced that detectives had canvassed the area, interviewed witnesses and gathered video from nearby businesses and the GRTC bus cameras.

“Detectives have determined there were passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting that may have left the area,” a spokesperson for the department said. “Detectives ask those passengers to contact police with any information they may have on the shooting.”

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect. This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.