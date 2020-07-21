‘It’s just horrible and heartbreaking’: As investigation continues, residents react to five men shot near Richmond McDonald’s

Police rope off the McDonald’s on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond amid an investigation (photo taken by 8News’ Ben Dennis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A police investigation continues after five men were shot near a McDonald’s off of Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond on Monday night.

Richmond authorities confirm to 8News that five people were shot, one fatally, in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived in the area following reports of a fight in progress. Arriving officers found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police added they found a fifth male victim a short time later.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The four shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

As yellow police tape surrounded the McDonald’s on Forest Hill Avenue, 8News’ crews at the scene reported observing a body in the parking lot. In the distance, one woman could be heard screaming, “why is he still there? Oh my God,” as the body was left uncovered in the parking lot around 7:15 p.m.

Police told 8News they are investigating the events that led to the shooting. Third Precinct Commander Marty Harrison called the shooting “an anomaly” for the area but stopped short of sharing if there were any shooting suspects or arrests made concerning the crime.

8News later learned from police that authorities consider the shooting “an isolated incident,” adding that there is no danger to the public.

On Tuesday, 8News pressed Richmond police for answers again. Citing it’s too early in the investigation, police still wouldn’t disclose if anyone has been arrested or if they have any suspects.

A woman who lives about a mile away, Candace Adams, called the situation “horrible and heartbreaking.” Adams added, “there’s so much stuff going on now anyway and then to have these senseless murders and shootings, just makes it unbearable almost.”

As the police investigation continues and 8News investigates, Adams said she will pray for the families involved. “And send them comfort, and ask that god grant them peace,” she said. “Having to deal with burying a son, a brother, or whatever the case may be, it’s horrible.”

8News also asked all of the surrounding businesses to see their surveillance video, hoping it might tell us more about what happened. No businesses had anything to show us.

This is a developing story. 8News reporter Alex Thorson will have the latest tonight at 5 and 6.