‘It’s kids fundraising for other kids’: Virtual dance marathon to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A company of dancers is strapping up their ballroom shoes to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond through a virtual dance marathon.

“There’s going to be a variety of different classes and performances,” Mariya Vysotskaya, founder and dance instructor at Dance 4 Life in Henrico, told 8News. “I’m talking about ballroom dance to hip hop to chair one fitness to breath work. It’s really targeted to a variety of different audience.”

The virtual dance marathon, set for December 5, will feature instructors from across the Central Virginia area, workshops and performances. One hundred percent of proceeds go to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

A duo rehearses at Dance 4 Life on Wednesday.

The team has a goal of $10,000 and Vysotskaya says through the kids’ fundraising efforts, they’re already halfway there.

“I’ve personally loved to see kid stand up to this mission,” she said. “They reach out to their grandparents – they reach out to their network. They reached out to their schools and principals and really promoted the event.”

Tickets are $18 and give you access to the entire eight hour marathon. You can also make donations online.

Dance mom of three, Alona Ioanidis, originally thought of the idea.

“I believe it’s so symbolic where children can help children because they can relate to someone else’s desire to go and play – go and dance,” Ioanidis said

For dancer Maksim Godbout, it’s a way to give back.

“I’ve experienced almost the same thing that they did so I just wanted to help out.”

The Dance 4 Life virtual dance marathon is December 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook Live. To donate or buy tickets, click here.

